Judge's ruling on Trump kids testifying might be irrelevant: The damage 'is already done'
The Trump Organization is failing so thoroughly in the court of public opinion that Thursday's ruling by Judge Arthur F. Engoron on whether the former president, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump, Jr. must testify under oath doesn't really matter, according to a political investigations reporter at The Daily Beast.

The case concerns a subpoena issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Trump and his kids refused to show up in depositions, which resulted in James filing a thorough motion alleging widespread misconduct. The filing was cited by accounting firm Mazars in its letter announcing it had parted ways with the Trump Organization and that its Statements of Financial Condition for Donald Trump "should not be relied upon."

But Daily Beast writer Jose Pagliery says it may not matter how the judge rules.

"The local judge overseeing this case could force the ex-president to subject himself to investigators’ questions, but it doesn’t mean Trump will even try to answer them," he noted. "Regardless of whether the judge forces the former president to be deposed or not, the political damage is already done. The revelation that Trump’s long-time trusted accountants decided to ditch him—citing the AG’s investigation—has spooked Trump’s own inner circle. And the company is now on financially shaky ground, as banks could immediately call back their loans and force him to seek money elsewhere."

Two days after James' filing, the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol sent an 8-page letter to Ivanka Trump asking for her cooperation.

With Trump's organization in financial turmoil, we may not learn which monied interests take advantage of the situation.

Anna Massoglia of the transparency group OpenSecrets explained that "since Trump is no longer in public office, the details of his personal finances are no longer required to be regularly disclosed to the public in ethics disclosures so we may not necessarily know what foreign or domestic interests swoop in to help him financially."





