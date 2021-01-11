House Judiciary Committee reissues subpoena for former White House counsel Don McGahn

Former White House counsel Don McGahn was subpoenaed during the House hearings on impeachment. McGahn was called to answer questions about the Russia probe and obstructions of justice, Politico reported.

The House sued to enforce an April 2019 subpoena, demand for McGahn to appear as they investigated whether Trump "committed impeachable offenses." Trump told McGahn to ignore the subpoena and refuse to cooperate.



The White House claimed, "absolute immunity" for all officials and Democrats took the White House to court. The case will be taken up by the Court of Appeals in 2021.

"Mueller, in documenting several instances of possible obstruction by Trump as the President sought to shut down the Russia investigation, often relied on McGahn's testimony," CNN reported in December. "But McGahn never described what he had witnessed outside of closed-door interviews with the FBI and prosecutors."

"Without the possibility of enforcement of a subpoena issued by a House of Congress, the Executive Branch faces little incentive to reach a negotiated agreement in an informational dispute," wrote Judge Judith W. Rogers wrote for the majority in a 7-to-2 decision in August 2020. "Indeed, the threat of a subpoena enforcement lawsuit may be an essential tool in keeping the Executive Branch at the negotiating table."