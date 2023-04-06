Juror in Proud Boys' Jan. 6 trial says she thinks she is being followed

But NYU Law Professor Andrew Weissman, who also served as a Justice Department prosecutor under special counsel Robert Mueller, identified a problem that Jordan might face.



It's "only going to lead to his testimony that Trump is guilty of — and should be charged with — more crimes!" Weissman wrote on Twitter.



Pomerantz's book is rife with information that he found on Trump, including why he thought that Trump could be charged with racketeering under the RICO statutes.

His book, published in Feb. 2023, says that Michael Cohen told the DA's office that part of his job was breaking it to creditors that they weren't getting paid and forcing them to take whatever small amount they could get out of Trump.

"The Enterprise Corruption Statute targeted just this kind of behavior using a pattern of criminal activity to increase an entity's economic power enabling it to inflict greater social harm," the book says

"New York State’s version of the federal racketeering statute, known as enterprise corruption, 'was an ideal vehicle for prosecuting Donald Trump and the Trump Organization," The New York Times cites Pomerantz's writings. "Former D.A. Cy Vance considered the idea 'bold' but others were unconvinced. Vance then planned to leave office and wanted to make a final decision of whether to prosecute Trump before leaving."

There's also a detail that Pomerantz provided in his book about the former daughter-in-law of Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg.

"One of the things Jennifer Weisselberg said that led us to eventually to an indictment of Allen Weisselberg and the Trump Organization was that she not only gotten a free apartment as a wedding gift for her and her husband, his son, Barry. But she revealed that Weisselberg himself had been living in an apartment rent-free," said Pomerantz.

That was when they discovered it wasn't just the apartment it was cars, free cable, tuition for his grandchildren, utilities and garage fees.

"What ultimately super-charged that investigation was the discovery of accounting records," which he said took a very long legal battle with the Trump Org. "We finally got the accounting records and discovered ultimately that although Weisselberg got the free apartment, the cars and so on, that hadn't been reported on his taxes, but it had been tracked internally as compensation. But it wasn't reported to the IRS."

All of these details would be things that Jordan's hearings would bring to the public. It would hurt the way Trump appears in the end.