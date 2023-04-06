Juror in Proud Boys' Jan. 6 trial says she thinks she is being followed
Proud Boys in Washington, D.C. (Johnny Silvercloud / Shutterstock.com)

A juror in the trial of Proud Boys members charged with participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot says she feels like she's being followed, CNN reported.

The juror claims someone approached her outside of a Washington, DC, metro station and asked if she was a juror. She added that she had seen the individual on multiple occasions, giving her the impression that she was being followed.

But some jurors expressed skepticism of her claim, saying that the individual may have simply been a homeless person in the area.

Other jurors have been keeping a lookout for the individual, with one reportedly snapping a photo of the person. Other jurors also told the court in sealed hearings this week that they had been “accosted,” according to sources speaking to CNN.

The Proud Boys on trial are Enrique Tarrio, Dominic Pezzola, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl.

