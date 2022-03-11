Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days for hate crime hoax scheme
On Thursday, WGN9 reported that actor Jussie Smollett has been sentenced to 150 days in jail, plus 30 months' probation and a combined $145,000 in fines and restitution to the city of Chicago for his hate crime hoax.

According to the report, Smollett became emotional upon the handing down of the sentence, shouting, “I am not suicidal and I did not do it.”

Smollett, who had a key role on the show "Empire," was found guilty on 5 of 6 counts last December for the incident, in which he claimed that Donald Trump supporters committed a racist and homophobic hate crime against him in Chicago, attacking him in ski masks, placing a noose around his neck, and proclaiming "this is MAGA country."

Police investigating the incident quickly found inconsistencies in his story, unraveling the entire incident as fabricated and Smollett as having paid his supposed attackers to stage the whole thing.

