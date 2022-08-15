DOJ says there are so many redactions to search warrant affidavit it would be pointless to release
The Department of Justice seal is seen on a lectern ahead of a press conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 28, 2018. - MANDEL NGAN/AFP/TNS

On Friday the Justice Department released the search warrant and list of items seized at Mar-a-Lago after former President Donald Trump revealed that the FBI showed up to search for documents. Since then, many Republican officials and Trump allies have demanded to know the specifics about what crimes the Justice Department would warrant a search at the home of a former president.

According to court documents posted by Politico's Kyle Cheney, the Justice Department will release some of the documents related to the search but they don't want to release the affidavit related to the search.

"The government has carefully considered whether the affidavit can be released subject to redactions," the first footnote reads. "For the reasons discussed below, the redactions necessary to mitigate harms to the integrity of the investigation would be so extensive as to render the remaining unsealed text devoid of meaningful content..."

