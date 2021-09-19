GOP officials ripped as 'cowards' by 'Justice for J6' rally attendees: 'They're all useless'
RSBN/screen grab

Republican elected officials absence at a Washington, DC rally for those arrested after the January 6th rallies was noticed by those who did attend, the Washington Times reported Saturday.

""Where's McCarthy? Where's McConnell? They're all useless," one demonstrator yelled, referring to the GOP leaders in the House and Senate.

"They're cowards because they're not standing up for those constitutional rights," Steve Merkel of Baltimore said. "They're supposed to be protected. I call them political animals who are afraid of bad media coverage."

The newspaper noted several Republicans who have defended those arrested for January 6th but did not attend.

"GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Louie Gohmert of Texas, and Bob Good of Virginia are a handful of members who have raised concerns about the conditions of the District jail, which houses dozens of rioters," the newspaper reported.

While over 600 people have been arrested for January 6th, Capitol Police estimated the turnout at the "Justice for J6" rally at 400 to 450 people.

While no Republican officials attended, two GOP congressional candidates — Mike Collins and Joe Kent — did attend.

Trump was scheduled to attend a golf tournament in New Jersey.

SmartNews