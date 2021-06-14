Fresh calls for Justice Breyer to retire after McConnell says he won't let Biden fill SCOTUS seat if he wins majority
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer By Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States, Photographer: Steve Petteway - http://www.supremecourthistory.org/02_history/subs_current/images_b/009.html, Public Domain, Link

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer faced increased calls to retire after Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that he would not let President Joe Biden fill a Supreme Court seat should he win back the majority next year.

During an interview with conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt, McConnell said it's "highly unlikely" that he would allow a vote on any Biden Supreme Court nominee should he take over as Senate majority leader next year.

McConnell similarly refused to allow a vote for former President Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland back in 2016, and he was rewarded by being given the opportunity to confirm three right-wing justices to the nation's highest court.

The last Supreme Court seat McConnell filled came in October 2020, when 87-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg suddenly passed away just one month earlier.

Given that Breyer is now 82 years old, many liberals and left-wing commentators on Twitter used McConnell's latest vow to obstruct Democratic nominees to once again call for the longtime Supreme Court justice to retire.

