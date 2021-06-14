Fresh calls for Justice Breyer to retire after McConnell says he won't let Biden fill SCOTUS seat if he wins majority

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer faced increased calls to retire after Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that he would not let President Joe Biden fill a Supreme Court seat should he win back the majority next year.
During an interview with conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt, McConnell said it's "highly unlikely" that he would allow a vote on any Biden Supreme Court nominee should he take over as Senate majority leader next year.
McConnell similarly refused to allow a vote for former President Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland back in 2016, and he was rewarded by being given the opportunity to confirm three right-wing justices to the nation's highest court.
The last Supreme Court seat McConnell filled came in October 2020, when 87-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg suddenly passed away just one month earlier.
Given that Breyer is now 82 years old, many liberals and left-wing commentators on Twitter used McConnell's latest vow to obstruct Democratic nominees to once again call for the longtime Supreme Court justice to retire.
Check out some reactions below.
Can someone send this to USA Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Thanks! https://t.co/7Ba1Laq499— Jeet Heer (@Jeet Heer) 1623684054.0
Steven Breyer, please do let the door hit your ass on the way out https://t.co/qhXqWiItzB— Natalie Shure (@Natalie Shure) 1623684268.0
Can someone show this to Stephen Breyer where he lives in outer space https://t.co/Ald0sfx9TG— Jon Lovett (@Jon Lovett) 1623684769.0
The only person alive who thinks a Republican Senate will ever confirm another Democratic president’s Supreme Court… https://t.co/lNsJyagBzq— LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) 1623683734.0
But, yes, Justice Breyer, let's hear more about how you not retiring will help depoliticize the court 🙄 https://t.co/2iLRgFAqRG— Maya Sen (@Maya Sen) 1623685660.0
The best time for Breyer to retire would have been 2013. The second best time would be now. https://t.co/RxUx6bnWpe— Kelsey D. Atherton (@Kelsey D. Atherton) 1623683577.0
A reminder that if Steve Breyer continues to be an asshole and not retire before Dems potentially lose Congress in… https://t.co/LXRCpUsbmT— David Sirota (@David Sirota) 1623686002.0
Justice Breyer’s signature judicial philosophy of pragmatism will go in the books with a momentous footnote if he d… https://t.co/9YfawsKfBv— Steven Mazie (@Steven Mazie) 1623685983.0
stephen breyer retire bitch https://t.co/vDq3Dx3FXo— Rap Game Dan Aykroyd (@Rap Game Dan Aykroyd) 1623684169.0