Cops sued for zip tying and arresting 6-year-old girl: report

The family of a 6-year-old Florida girl who made headlines after she was arrested and had her wrists zip-tied in 2019 has filed a lawsuit, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Video of the incident showed Kaia Rolle sobbing while she was placed in zip ties after hitting and kicking staffers at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy Charter School.

Her grandmother says the now-10-year-old still has trauma from the incident.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

“This is a lifelong mission of recovery for Kaia,” Meralyn Kirkland said. “This should not happen.”

The family is suing over the child's “cruel, senseless and terrorizing arrest,” which they say was done to “instill fear and humiliation” in her, as well as excessive force, false arrest and malicious prosecution. It's seeking $50,000 in damages.



In addition to damages, the family is demanding that the minimum arrest age be raised to 14.

READ MORE: Adam Schiff whacks Jim Jordan for turning Judiciary Committee into Trump's 'criminal defense firm'

After the child was arrested, she was taken to a juvenile detention center where she was fingerprinted and had her mugshot taken.

“I’ve never seen a child with her hands bound at the age of 6, walked out by a man three times the size of her,” Bobby DiCello, an attorney representing Kaia’s family, said.

Read more at The Sacramento Bee.