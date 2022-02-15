RNC's Ronna McDaniel slipped 'legitimate political discourse' into censure to defend phony Trump electors

The Republican National Committee drew intense criticism for describing the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection as an attack on “legitimate political discourse," but its chairwoman insists the term was describing a speicifc aspect of Donald Trump's attempt to remain in power.

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel claims the legitimate discourse referred to efforts by GOP activists who agreed to serve as electors for Trump and signed false documents claiming he had won at least five states that Joe Biden had, in fact, gotten more votes, and which has fallen under investigation by the House select committee, reported Politico.

The statement, which came in an RNC censure of select committee members Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), seems designed to benefit longtime McDaniel ally and RNC member Kathy Berden, who oversaw a Dec. 14, 2020 meeting of illegitimate Trump electors in Michigan after the state had certified Biden's win.

She also signed documents stating that Trump had won her state that were then delivered to Congress, the National Archives and a federal judge, and McDaniel has taken a particular interest in her recently widowed associate's case.

“Now she could face costly legal bills even though she was nowhere near the Capitol on January 6th and had nothing to do with the violence that occurred," McDaniel said last week in an op-ed.

Berden was among 14 false electors, who McDaniel described as "ordinary citizens," who were subpoenaed by the select committee as part of their investigation into the events leading up to Jan. 6.