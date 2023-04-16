Students were not allowed to learn about the Holocaust at Kanye West's school: former teacher

Kanye West's school doesn't allow its students to learn about the Holocaust, a former teacher who is suing for wrongful termination alleges.

The teacher in question, Cecilia Hailey, is also alleging that her students were "years behind" in math, according to the Daily Beast's report. This is the same West who was once banned from Twitter after he threatened to go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

Hailey, who claims in her lawsuit that she was trying to warn the unaccredited academy about its substandard student offerings, reportedly says the students at the school are woefully uninformed.

The teachers are also limited in what they can teach, including bars on Holocaust education and on showing anything made by Disney and Pixar, the Daily Beast reported.

“We were not allowed to let students watch anything on Disney,” she told the publication. “Nothing with Pixar. Nothing about fairy tales. We wanted to take the kids to see The Nutcracker over the holiday, and they were not allowed to go to The Nutcracker.”



“No African American History month,” Hailey added. “Do not teach the Holocaust course. That was out. Don’t even mention that. We wanted to do Asian American History Month in May, and that was not going to be allowed.”