'Keep your mouth shut': MAGA fans rage at Don Trump Jr for defending Bud Light

Donald Trump Jr. this week called on members of the MAGA movement to stop their boycotts of Bud Light -- and legions of Trump supporters are not happy about it.

Even though Trump Jr. criticized Bud Light for its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, he also called the beer an "American icon" and noted that its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, donates generously to Republican candidates.

However, many of the MAGA faithful were not happy with Trump Jr.'s call to stand down and they took to social media to vent their displeasure at the former president's eldest son.

"Don JR better to keep your mouth shut," wrote one Twitter user who described themselves as an "ultra MAGA deplorable." "You are not helping your future."

IN OTHER NEWS: Republicans struggle getting their voters to 'face reality' Trump will likely lose in 2024

"Trumps confirm traitor status," wrote Twitter user Henry Makow. "MORE PROOF THAT DJT IS NOT GOING TO SAVE AMERICA. APPARENTLY ANHEUSER-BUSCH’S CONSERVATIVE CREDENTIALS ALSO INCLUDE GETTING 70% OF AMERICANS INJECTED WITH THE CV19 BIOWEAPON."

The ConservativeHooligans Twitter account, meanwhile, said that Trump Jr. was giving a "a masterclass in becoming a RINO" by trying to "kiss a company's ass despite them doing stuff that pisses you off because they give your side's politicians money."

A Twitter user who goes by the name of Jim Hawk similarly suspected that there was a financial angle to Trump Jr.'s decision to go easy on Bud Light.

"So, how much Budwiezer (sic) STOCK do YOU OWN ??" he demanded to know. "You're on the wrong horse there Junior !!"

Even more angry about this development was a right-wing Twitter account who went so far as to accuse Bud Light of promoting "unnatural butthole acts" with its partnership with Mulvaney.