'Every day is the Red Wedding': Turmoil in Kanye West camp after 'disastrous media appearances'

According to a report from the Daily Beast, multiple members of Kanye West's rightwing entourage have been purged or left their employment with the rapper following a series of "disastrous media appearances" where he has praised Adolph Hitler among other controversial statements.
As the Beast reports, conservative demagogue Milo Yiannopoulos is now on the outs with West -- also known as "Ye" -- following his brief tenure as an adviser to West's fledgling 2024 presidential campaign.
In an interview with the Beast, Yiannopoulos described the chaos surrounding West, but insisted his departure was by mutual agreement.
"Ye and I have come to the mutual conclusion that I should step away from his political team. I will continue to pray for Ye and all his endeavors," he stated with the Beast's Will Sommer and Zachary Petrizzo adding, "Yiannopoulos’s exit marks the latest intrigue in the rapper’s camp, where far-right activists grapple for influence over the wealthy rapper—and the private jet travel and other perks that come with it."
According to one conservative with contacts within West's camp, "It’s like Game of Thrones, and every day is the Red Wedding,” as people come and go.
The Beast reports that Yiannopoulos lashed out after his departure, stating in an interview, "Any suggestion that I tried to get anyone fired is false—especially not people I brought in myself, who owe me their gratitude, loyalty, and respect,” and then added, "I’m not in the least bit drawn in by perks and private jets. Maybe the others are.”
The report adds, "Yiannopoulos was an odd fit for Ye’s camp in part because he had a history of bashing the rapper before joining him. Far-right activist Laura Loomer, who is feuding with Yiannopoulos, recently leaked direct messages that purport to show Yiannopoulos insisting that Ye is gay."
