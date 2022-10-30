Kayne West compares himself to George Floyd now he has ‘a knee on my neck’

Rapper Kanye West issued an apology of sorts to the family of George Floyd as he faces a $250 million lawsuit by the Floyd's after the artist falsely claimed fentanyl caused his death, not Minneapolis police.

The rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, discussed his evolving views on the topic with paparazzi, Consequence of Sound reported.

“I want to apologize," West said.

"Because God has showed me by what Adidas is doing, by what the media is doing, I know what it feels to have a knee on my neck right now," he said, referring to the actual cause of Floyd's death.

"So thank you God for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt," he said. "Because how could the richest Black men ever be humbled other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone off a comment."

West lost his billionaire status on the Forbes list after losing his deal with Adidas over his anti-Semitic comments.

"As clumsy and self-aggrandizing as that apology was, it was actually the high point of West’s remarks," Consequence of Sound reported. "He also said his mental health issues were 'misdiagnosed' by a Jewish doctor that 'would have had me on medication right now. If I was on medication right now, then one pill could have been swapped out and it would have been Prince or Michael Jackson all over again. But because I didn’t take the medication, I am able to speak to you guys clear of thought and transparently.'"

