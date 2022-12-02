Biden slaps down Hitler-praising Kanye West while subtly knocking Trump for his silence
Joe Biden (AFP)

President Joe Biden on Friday slapped down Hitler-praising rapper Kanye West while at the same time taking a subtle shot at former President Donald Trump for hosting him at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

In a post on Twitter, Biden directly addressed the multiple false and offensive statements made by West during his anti-Semitic tirade during his appearance on Alex Jones' InfoWars on Thursday.

"I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened," Biden wrote. "Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity."

Trump last week hosted both West and notorious Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago. Although Trump has since claimed that he did not know who Fuentes was at the time he came to dinner, he has also notably not condemned Fuentes' frequently racist and anti-Semitic diatribes.

Likewise, Trump has remained completely silent about West in the wake of his anti-Semitic outbursts this week, which included attacks on "the Jewish media" for portraying Nazis in a negative light, as well as a flat-out declaration that "I like Hitler."

