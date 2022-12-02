Elon Musk finally suspends Kanye West from Twitter over swastika post
Kanye West is seen exiting his hotel on September 3, 2016 in New York City. (Shutterstock)

Hitler-praising rapper Kanye West was finally suspended from Twitter this week after posting an image of a Nazi swastika inside of a Jewish Star of David.

The suspension came after Twitter CEO Elon Musk once again reached out to West to register his concerns about West's flagrantly anti-Semitic, pro-Nazi posts, after which West rebuffed him.

Musk then made the decision to at least temporarily suspend West's account.

The swastika post was just one of many offensive actions that West took on Thursday.

READ MORE: Trump rages at report that Mar-a-Lago security being boosted: 'Not going to have guests strip searched'

During an appearance on Alex Jones' "InfoWars," West flatly stated that he liked Hitler and said that "the Jewish media" gave Nazis an unwarranted bad reputation.

He also said that the Holocaust "is not what happened."

After this, West took to Twitter to post more anti-Semitic content, and also to defend French luxury brand Balenciaga, which recently has faced accusations of sexually exploiting children after taking a series of photos of children holding teddy bears dressed in BDSM gear.

All of this comes just over a week after West dined at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and brought infamous Nazi internet troll Nick Fuentes with him as a guest.

SmartNews