Talent agency drops Kanye West in response to his antisemitism

The Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has dropped rapper Kanye West from its list of clients in the wake of his incoherent behavior and antisemitic rants, Deadline reports.
West signed with the agency in 2016, which solely represents his touring, of which he hasn't done since 2016. The action comes after Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Gersh’s Bob Gersh and UTA’s Jeremy Zimmer have spoken out over West.
West was also dropped from fashion house Balenciaga, and one of his sponsors, sportswear company Adidas, is facing similar pressure to cut ties with the rapper and fashion designer.
West's behavior also motivated the makers of a finished documentary to drop the project.
“This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West,” CEO Modi Wiczyk, CEO Asif Satchu, and COO Scott Tenley wrote in a joint statement sent to the media. “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.”