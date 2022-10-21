Kanye West hires lawyer famous for successfully representing Johnny Depp in Amber Heard trial

As the fallout over his behavior continues to mount, rapper Kanye West has reportedly tapped the lawyer who successfully represented actor Johnny Depp in the Amber Heard trial, TMZ reports.

Sources tell TMZ that West has hired Camille Vasquez and the Brown Rudnick firm to represent him. Camille will be among a group of attorneys representing West's "business interests -- contracts, deals, the works," according to TMZ.

West's hiring of Vasquez comes after luxury fashion brand Balenciaga cut ties with him over his anti-Semitic attacks, and false claims surrounding the death of George Floyd. West also sported a T-shirt with the words "White Lives Matter" emblazoned on the back.

Earlier this week, West agreed to buy the conservative social network Parler.

IN OTHER NEWS: GOP scrambles to shore up incumbent governor in Oklahoma: report

"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," the billionaire artist and fashion mogul said in a statement released by Parler.

Parler said West, who has an account on the network as of Monday, was "taking a bold stance against his recent censorship from Big Tech."

The 45-year-old's restrictions on Twitter and Instagram earlier in October were not the first time his posts prompted punitive action from major social media platforms.

Earlier this year, West was banned from posting on Instagram for 24 hours after violating the social network's harassment policy amid his acrimonious divorce from reality star Kim Kardashian.

Parler, which describes itself as "a guiding force in the fight against Big Tech, Big Government, censorship, and cancel culture," announced in September that it was restructuring to focus on users who risk being ousted from the internet.





With additional reporting by AFP