Arizona audit leader received 'personal call' from Trump — days before Jan. 6 insurrection: report

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann received a personal phone call from Donald Trump the week before the January 6th insurrection, according to new emails released on Friday.

"On Friday, the Arizona Senate released to American Oversight more than 500 pages of records related to the sham 'audit' of ballots cast in Maricopa County. The records include the emails of Senate President Karen Fann, and were released in response to American Oversight's public records requests regarding the partisan operation," the watchdog group announced.

"Fann's emails indicate frequent contact with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and even a 'personal call' from former President Donald Trump in the weeks after the 2020 presidential election, as Trump and his lawyers were working to overturn the results," the group noted.

Arizona reporters focused on an email Fann sent on December 28th.

"I have been in numerous conversations with Rudy [Giuliani] over the past weeks trying to get this done. I have the full support of him and a personal call from President Trump thanking us for pushing to prove any fraud," Fann wrote, even though there was zero evidence of any fraud.

KPNX-TV reporter Brahm Resnik and Arizona Republic columnist Laurie Roberts both flagged the email.



