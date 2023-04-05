Karen McDougal takes apparent dig at Trump after he gets hit with 34-count indictment
Karen McDougal at the Playboy Golf Tee-Off Party in 2007. (s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

A former Playboy model cited by prosecutors in the investigation of Donald Trump over alleged hush money payments broke her silence Wednesday, and Karen McDougal appeared to take a subtle dig at the former president.

Karen McDougal, who prosecutors allege the former president paid $150,000 for her silence over an alleged 10-month affair with Trump, tweeted photos that appear to show her on vacation. Her location is not revealed.

“I’ve been out and about enjoying Gods country... I hope I didn’t miss anything,” she posted with a smile emoji.

McDougal’s Wednesday morning post followed Tuesday’s arrest of the former president on a 34-count felony indictment over hush money payments. Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts Tuesday at a Manhattan courtroom and has denied wrongdoing in connection with the case.

The Independent's John Bowden reports the comment "was a subtle but timely dig at the former president, who found himself in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday facing down news cameras as the first president in American history to face criminal charges."

McDougal is among three people prosecutors allege received hush money payments from the former president made to conceal information his campaign believed would have been damaging to then-candidate Trump’s 2016 presidential aspirations.

Stormy Daniels, an adult-film star who claims she had an affair with Trump, and a Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have knowledge of an out-of-wedlock child of the former president, are the others.

The Associated Press reports that "the alleged relationship between McDougal and Trump remained concealed until a Wall Street Journal report days before Election Day in 2016. Trump has denied her allegation."

