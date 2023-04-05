Conservative calls for GOP Oversight chairman to be 'sidelined' after he admits to breaking the law
U.S. Rep. James Comer (R-KY), Chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, attends a media event at the National Press Club on January 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. Comer outlined his committee's agenda for the upcoming Congress including his plan to investigate President Biden's son Hunter Biden and his overseas business deals. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer (R-KY) has launched investigations targeting Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Now, according to Kurt Bardella writing for the Courier Journal, he is seeking to "weaponize" the committee against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who just indicted former President Donald Trump.

"Comer’s hysterics have made him a mainstay on the Republican Party’s favorite propaganda outlet Fox News, appearing an absurd 11 times in the span of eight days," writes Bardella, who previously worked as a Republican congressional staffer and as a spokesman for Breitbart News.

"With every appearance and distasteful soundbite, you can sense the ego in Comer growing. He is relishing the spotlight and the power of the Committee."

Bardella accuses Comer of chasing "mainstream media legitimacy" and points to a recent New York Times profile where Comer "bragged about illegally obtaining emails about a political adversary and leaked them to the press to aide his 2015 campaign for Kentucky Governor."

As Bardella points out, Kentucky law makes it a felony to unlawfully access any “computer software, computer program, data, computer system, computer network, or any part thereof.” Now, Comer has gone quiet and refuses to answer any questions regarding his apparent violation of the law.

"The Oversight Committee has the ability to access the most sensitive and privileged information you can imagine including emails, phone records, financial records, etc," Bardella writes. "The idea that someone like Comer, who has demonstrated a willingness to obtain private records, illegally, leak them, and then brag about his felonious activities to a national newspaper, signals how truly unfit he is to lead a Committee with this kind of discovery power."

