Trump-backed candidate getting panned by her fellow conservatives after unveiling her first big policy proposal

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has received the endorsement of Donald Trump, but fellow Arizona Republicans are wondering if she's ready for prime time after releasing her first big policy proposal.

Laurie Roberts, columnist for the Arizona Republic, examined the dynamics on Wednesday under the headline, "Kari Lake just got schooled (and by her fellow Republicans).

"The first pothole has appeared in Kari Lake’s march to the Governor’s Office. A few weeks ago, she finally offered up a proposal for what she would do if she is elected," Roberts wrote. "Oh, she has put out a few ideas for what we can expect if she’s governor, but they are more campaign slogans than actual policy plans. She would “finish the wall,” though she hasn’t explained how she would pay for it (maybe she could bill Mexico?). She would arrest 'OSHA goons' as soon as they set foot in Arizona, though she hasn’t cited by what authority could place them in handcuffs."

When Trump endorsed Lake in September, he cited her opposition to "woke" public schools.

"She is against Covid lockdowns, Cancel Culture, and will end 'woke' curriculum in our schools. She will do a far better job than RINO Governor Doug Ducey—won’t even be a contest!" Trump argued.

Lake followed up on her focus to install cameras the classrooms of every public school.

"Lake’s plan is, as I wrote recently, unworkable, expensive and, frankly, a freaky approach to a problem for which there are other more productive solutions," Roberts explained. "Now, Lake’s opponents and even the governor are saying so."

Businessman Steve Gaynor, state Treasurer Kimberly Yee, and businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson criticized the proposal, she noted.

"Former Rep. Matt Salmon (R-AZ), Lake’s closest competition thus far in the GOP race, called her plan a 'knee-jerk reaction' and 'very poorly thought out,'" Roberts said. "Even Gov. Doug Ducey has broken his silence on the five-way Republican race to replace him. 'I’m not going to comment on every candidate proposal over the course of time,' he said on Tuesday, when asked about it by reporters. 'But I do think there are responsible things we can do to improve public education.' Translation: Kari Lake’s proposal is … irresponsible."

Lake lashed out by retweeting a Twitter user with "Become Ungovernable" in his bio who argued that Salmon "is okay with special needs kids being rapped" because he opposes her proposal.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), who is backing Salmon, called out Lake for her attack.

"“What an irresponsible misrepresentation of @MattSalmonAZ’s stance,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “Cameras in classrooms may be worth discussion by parents + leaders but smearing anyone opposing that effort shows a lack of ideas, judgment, and character. One more reason why Matt is the right pick for Governor,," she wrote.

"Lake is thus far silent on social media about Biggs’ public censure, returning instead to her wheelhouse: railing about the media and trumpeting her Trump endorsement. Meanwhile, her first actual policy proposal raises a serious question as election year approaches," Roberts explained. "Is it possible that this Lake … just isn’t all that deep?"

Read the full column.



