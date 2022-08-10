Former Arizona GOP governor says she'll endorse Kari Lake if she admits lying about 'stolen' 2020 election
Kari Lake / Gage Skidmore.

Trump-loving conspiracy theorist Kari Lake has won the Arizona Republican Party's nomination for governor -- and former Arizona Republican Gov. Jan Brewer is still reluctant to endorse her.

In an interview with The New York Times, Brewer said that Lake would need to come clean about false claims she made about the 2020 presidential election in Arizona, which she has repeatedly assailed as illegitimate while also implicating the state's Republicans for certifying its results.

"I want to hear her tell me she did all this because she wanted to win and that it got a little bit out of control," Brewer said of Lake's false stolen election claims.

Brewer also expressed skepticism that Lake can do enough to pivot from appealing to hardcore Trump voters to winning over swing voters in a state that has been trending blue.

“She went so far to the right that I don’t know if she can recover,” she said. “And if she can’t, we’ll have a Democratic governor.”

Arizona Republicans this year have nominated a trifecta of election deniers to run in this fall's elections.

In addition to Lake, GOP voters nominated Trump-backed Blake Masters to face off against Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) this fall, as well as Mark Finchem -- an open supporter of the Oath Keepers militia -- to be secretary of state.

