Kari Lake buried for 'boneheaded' plan to run roughshod over GOP voters' wishes

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is being criticized for essentially calling for an end to the Republican primary and a declaration that former president Donald Trump is the winner who should take on Biden.
Lake's Kari Lake War Room Twitter account recently posted that Trump "has proven his conservative bonafides," simultaneously declaring that he "is going to win this primary by a considerable margin." Lake is known for her faulty claims of election fraud.
"Democrats are going to clear the field for Biden & spend 18 months relentlessly attacking Donald Trump," the tweet added. "Why shouldn’t Republicans do the same to Joe?”
Laurie Roberts, a columnist for The Arizona Republic, took exception to that anti-democratic suggestion.
"Maybe because 47% of Republicans aren’t supporting Trump?" Roberts wrote. "Or maybe because we don’t hold coronations in America? We don’t dictate to the American people who will lead the American people."
Roberts added, "If Kari Lake’s boneheaded idea gets any traction, there would be no need for any debates because there would be no choices for Republicans."
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump brags about reach and 'relevance' of Truth Social despite it making almost no money
Roberts also drew a parallel between Lake's denial of her own election loss and her desire to deny Republicans a shot at a candidate other than Trump.
"I certainly understand why Lake is not a firm respecter of democracy. Heck, she still fighting the results of an election she lost five months ago," Roberts wrote. "I also understand why she would want to clear the decks for Trump. She is auditioning to be his No. 2, and what better way to curry favor than to cancel his chief rival, DeSantis, before he even announces he’s running?"