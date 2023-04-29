Trump brags about reach and 'relevance' of Truth Social despite it making almost no money

Former president Donald Trump bragged on Saturday about the impact of his "Truth Social" despite the conservative social network making him less than $201, according to a recent disclosure filing.
A recent financial form revealed that the right-wing social network, which Trump created after being banned from Twitter, Facebook, and other networks in the wake of violence on Jan. 6, 2021, had a revenue of less than $201. Apparently unhappy with media coverage of his Truth Social, Trump lashed out in a post in which he touts the reach of his words.
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Supreme Court justices demolished for using 'misdirection' to hide personal lawlessness
"April is the biggest month of Traffic on TRUTH SOCIAL, by far," Trump wrote. "It has become one of the most important 'Voices' in the Universe, because it is my Voice, but the Fake News, most of which is dying, or dead, refuses to report on it, or its relevance."
Trump boasted that, when he posts on Truth, "IT GOES ALL OVER THE PLACE."
"REMEMBER THAT, AND WATCH," he added.
Despite making very little from the social network popular among right-wing media personalities, Trump estimates it is worth between $5 million and $25 million, according to the Associated Press. It was reported earlier this month that Truth Social executives were struggling to meet crucial deadlines in part due to looming investigations.