Kari Lake: Give pregnant women 'true choices' by forcing them to have a baby

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, argued on Sunday that banning abortions would offer women "true choices" during pregnancy.

During an interview on CBS, Lake said "abortionists" were the ones refusing to give women choices. Lake has previously vowed to sign an abortion ban based on fetal "heartbeats" if she becomes governor.

"I'm a woman," she told CBS on Sunday. "I'm all for women's health care. I come from a large family. Seven sisters, I have. Of course, I want women's health care. This has moved beyond health care. We're not giving women choices."

"I'm for giving women true choices," she continued. "And when they walk into an abortion center, they're only given one choice. They're not told that you have the choice to keep your baby and we can help."

Lake added: "I want to give women true choices. I will uphold the law, whatever that law is."

The candidate also accused Democrats of supporting abortion "after birth."

Watch the video below from CBS or at the link.