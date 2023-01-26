Kari Lake suffers second rejection from Arizona Supreme Court over election appeal

Former candidate Kari Lake's appeal to overturn the 2022 election for governor was denied by the Arizona Supreme Court for a second time.

Lake appealed to the Arizona Supreme Court after a Maricopa County's Superior Court judge ruled that the 2022 election was legitimate.

The Arizona Supreme Court first rejected Lake's appeal earlier this month, saying there was "no good cause" to bypass the lower Arizona Court of Appeals.

On Wednesday, the state's high court again declined to hear Lake's case.

"[T]he Court has no reason to doubt that the Court of Appeals appreciates Petitioner's desire for an expedited resolution," the order said.

AZ Law noted that there were no dissenting opinions.