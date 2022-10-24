Kari Lake suggests she'd be 'fake news' worst nightmare for eight years'

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told Fox that she'd fight the media if she is elected to office in November. The comments come as Lake's name is being passed around as a running mate for Donald Trump in 2024.

I'll be "fake news' worst nightmare for eight years" claimed Lake, implying that she would be elected to another term in 2026, cited Newsweek.

Lake is a far-right candidate who believes that the 2020 election was stolen and has pledged to ensure that Trump always wins in future elections. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has opposed her, claiming that the election was not stolen, as shown by the recounts and investigations by a pro-Donald Trump company CyberNinjas, which found that Biden actually got more votes than initially thought.

Lake swears that she isn't running for VP yet and said that the press is only talking about it to scare Arizona voters into not supporting her because she's only using the governor's race as a stepping stone.

"I think they're trying to scare the voters. I really do. They've tried everything to bring us down," she said, who promised to finish her term as the state's governor if elected.

"I'm going to be here not just four years—I'm going to be here eight years," Lake added. "And I'm going to be the fake news' worst nightmare for eight years. So they better get used to it."

