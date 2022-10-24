Sarah Palin blames Dominion and 'funky rules' for her 2022 loss
Sarah Palin / Gage Skidmore.

Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin lost her bid for Congress in an Aug. 2022 special election. And now she has some new reasons for why she lost.

Palin was never favored to win in the Alaska race, but now she's blaming "funky rules" and Dominion Voting Systems. The so-called "funky rules" she cited are about Alaska's new system of ranked-choice voting, which voters passed a 2020 election vote for Ballot Measure 2.

"Ballot Measure 2 created the non-partisan pick one primary and the four-candidate ranked choice voting general election. It also included provisions related to campaign finance transparency. It required groups who are campaigning on behalf of or against candidates, but not ballot measures, to disclose if most of their funding came from a source outside of Alaska," reported Alaska Public Radio.

Palin also joined many of other Republicans in blaming Dominion Voting Systems, which wrote the software for voting machines. Dominion has sued OAN, the Fox networks, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and a slew of Donald Trump-aligned people who alleged, incorrectly, that the company stole the election.

According to Palin, Dominion distributed her vote to other candidates. In reality, voters "distributed" their own votes to candidates other than Palin. She said that it will be the fourth vote they're taking on Nov. 8, which is because there was a special election in August, which required a primary and general election and because there is an election every two years, there were primary and general elections in that race. Ranked choice voting doesn't have anything to do with the four votes, those would have happened with or without that kind of voting.

Palin went on to talk about immigration and national security explaining that she is an expert on the topic because Alaska is a border state

"People say, well shoot, Alaska is 4 or 5,000 miles away from the border. No. Every state is a border state now, when you look at what's coming over the border," said Palin. "Not just with the bad guys but with what the bad guys are bringing with them."

See Palin's comments in the videos below or at this link.

Sarah Palin falsely blames Dominion Voting Systems for her 2022 loss www.youtube.com

Sarah Palin claims she didn't lose it was fraud youtu.be

