Republican Kari Lake declares herself a victim of 'clowns running a circus of elections' in a 'shady and shoddy way'
Kari Lake speaking with attendees at a candidate forum hosted by the Arizona Legislative District 28 Republican Party. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Failed Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake complained on Wednesday that the election which she lost to Arizona's Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was overseen by "clowns" and that she will fight the results in court.

"Arizona is at the tip of the spear. We just had an election here November 8th which was run like they ran elections in banana republics and this is why I'm going to be contesting the election," Lake said in an interview with Salem News. "As you saw earlier this week, some of the – I call them clowns – running our circus of elections actually certified the election. My opponent, Katie Hobbs – who should have recused herself but oversaw the election in a very shady and shoddy way – actually certified the election."

Lake's defeat was a major blow to former President Donald Trump, who endorsed her last year and spent countless hours campaigning on her behalf. Lake trafficked in unfounded conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and now claims without evidence to also be – just like Trump insists – a victim of non-existent voter fraud.

"A lot of America First patriots were saying, 'Kari, what are you doing? Why aren't you contesting this? What's wrong?' And what they don't realize is that in order to contest an election in Arizona, it has to be certified," Lake continued.

"So this sham election had to be certified for us to begin contesting it. And we will be contesting it," she added. "We're going to be filing our lawsuit on Friday and I'll be filling you in more later on in this program about the lawsuit and what's coming up."

Lake went on to explain why she is suing to overturn the election and then defended Trump's enraged demand to suspend provisions in the United States Constitution.