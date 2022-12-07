Kari Lake backs Trump's call to 'terminate' Constitution so he can be reinstated

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake believes that former President Donald Trump was right to call for the "termination" of the sections of the Constitution that prevent him from being reinstated as president.

In an appearance on the right-wing Salem News flagged by the Republican Accountability Project, Lake argued that Trump's desire to shred America's founding document was justified given the fraud that supposedly deprived him of a second term in the White House.

"I agree with him on that," Lake said. "Can you imagine our Founding Fathers, what they went through to help bring about this great nation, seeing what happened in 2020, and really seeing what's happening now in 2022, just saying, 'OK, well, I guess it didn't go our way, I guess they cheated, we know they rigged the elections, and they put in a bumbling fool who doesn't even have the mental capacity to run this country, OK, just get over it?'"

Lake answered her own question by saying she didn't think the Founders would allow it and said that "we are in unprecedented times" that require drastic actions such as throwing out the Constitution that has served the United States for more than two centuries.

In reality, there is no evidence of widespread fraud in either the 2020 presidential election or the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election, as both Trump and Lake's cases have been roundly rejected by multiple courts.

Watch the video below or at this link.