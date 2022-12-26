Kari Lake deletes tweet smearing judge as liberal puppet amid looming court sanctions: report

Former Arizona Republican candidate Kari Lake reportedly deleted a tweet attacking Maricopa County Judge Peter Thompson.
According to the non-profit group AZ's Law, Lake deleted the tweet on Monday shortly after defense lawyers filed for sanctions against the former candidate and her attorneys following their unsuccessful attempt to overturn the 2022 election for governor.
"@KariLake has just deleted her tweet accusing Judge Thompson of having @marceelias 'ghostwriting' his ruling denying Lake's Election Contest claims," AZ's Law noted. "Her amplifying the baseless accusations was not good for her in the pending sanctions proceedings."
Lake's accusation amounted to "accusing @MarcElias (an atty in the case) of having an inappropriate ex parte communication with the judge."
"Accusing an atty of ethical violations - especially without any evidence - can be an ethical violation," AZ's Law pointed out.
The tweet's deletion came soon after defense attorneys filed motions asking for sanctions and attorney fees.
According to responses to Lake's deleted tweet, she may have been referring to a Townhall report that accused the judge of using Elias as a ghostwriter.
"Legal experts believe his decision was ghostwritten, they suspect top left-wing attorneys like Marc Elias emailed him what to say," Townhall's Rachel Alexander claimed.
"Name these 'legal experts' that believe Mr. Elias is a ghostwriter?" one person asked, responding to Lake's now-deleted tweet.