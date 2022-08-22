'Kari Lake is a kook': Trump-backed candidate targeted in Lincoln Project ad that warns she'll create chaos

In a digital ad released on Monday morning by the conservative Lincoln Project, Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate is labeled a "kook" over her claim that the federal government needs to butt out of Arizona's business.

In an interview the Donald Trump-backed candidate warned, "We need to send a very n message to the federal government that we're not going to take this anymore, " before adding, "We need to fire the federal government."

In a voiceover, the Lincoln Project narrator pointed out that while her proposal is "an interesting idea" it would financially devastate the state.

"Of course," the narrator explains, "42% of Arizona's budget comes from the federal government. So that would require a 72% increase in state taxes to fill that gap."

The ad then asks the nominee, "You got that kind of money?"

After ticking off major cuts in a wide array of social services that would have to be curtailed, the narrator explains, "Right now, Kari Lake is just a kook with crazy ideas, " before adding her election would turn Arizona into a "national joke."

Watch video below.