Kari Lake ridiculed for blaming Google for her election loss

Republican Kari Lake, who traded in a career as a local news broadcaster to run for governor of Arizona only to suffer a brutal loss, is now blaming her failed political career on Google, which led a local columnist to ridicule her latest defeat rationalization.

According to Arizona Republic columnist Laurie Roberts, Lake latched on to the sketchy conclusion made by Robert Epstein, a psychology researcher who has posited that Google interfered and stole votes from Donald Trump dating back to his 2016 presidential bid, claiming it "has a bias against conservatives that steers undecided voters to their opponents."

This led Lake to turn to her Twitter account and write, "@DrREpstein is the foremost expert on how Google’s censorship & manipulation of search results manipulate the outcome of elections. He just testified before the House Ad Hoc Committee on Oversight, Accountability & Big Tech this interference CHANGED the outcome of our race.”

"The margin of victory is only .6%,” Lake's “war room” account added. “The full extent of these manipulations absolutely changed the outcome of the gubernatorial election.”

Noting that Epstein's claims have been debunked previously, Roberts suggested Lake's problem with voters didn't lie with Google but with Kari Lake, who chased them away.

In particular her attack on "McCain Republicans" turned off a substantial number of conservatives in the state who also turned against Donald Trump.

"It was lost on the Friday before the general election when Lake sneered at 'the party of McCain' during a campaign event, and told 'McCain Republicans' to 'get the hell out!'" Roberts wrote before adding, "It was lost a little bit every day as she slashed and burned her way through a 17-month campaign in which she made it clear that she didn’t need — or want — the support of moderate Republicans and independents as she marched ever onward with her America First 'movement.'"

As the columnist pointed out, McCain Republicans, "... simply granted her wish."

"Now, it appears, she’s about to do it all over again, with rants about the 'uniparty swamp”' and 'spineless Republicans' and 'we the people' — as if that is a group exclusive to those who march on the far right side of the road," Roberts wrote before adding, "Lake lost because Republicans, having apparently learned nothing from 2018 and 2020, were determined to nominate another crop of Trump-endorsed MAGA candidates who cannot win in a general election."

