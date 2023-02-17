Kari Lake defeated again in attempt to overturn her election loss
Kari Lake speaking with attendees at a candidate forum hosted by the Arizona Legislative District 28 Republican Party. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Kari Lake lost another lawsuit attempting to take the Arizona governor's seat.

The Arizona State Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled against Lake's second court attempt to take the seat by the force of court. The Republican-appointed Judge Peter Thompson previously denied her attempts to stop Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-AZ) from ascending to the governorship.

"Lake’s arguments highlight Election Day difficulties, but her request for relief fails because the evidence presented to the superior court ultimately supports the court’s conclusion that voters were able to cast their ballots, that votes were counted correctly, and that no other basis justifies setting aside the election results," the opinion reads.

In the Maricopa County Superior Court, there were two days of testimony in Dec. 2022. At one point, Thompson made it clear to lake that he couldn't "accept speculation or conjecture in place of clear and convincing evidence."

The move comes after Lake's lawyers were hit with Bar Association complaints for lending legal legitimacy to such an effort.

One of those lawyers is former Donald Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz. Lake lamented in December that she had a rough time trying to find a lawyer for her suits.

“We had attorneys who did walk away because the left is threatening them with their ability to make a living and practice law,” Lake said. “And some of our attorneys said, ‘Look, I got mouths to feed, I can’t do this case, I don’t want to be sanctioned.’”

See the full 12-page filing here and read the full report on the case at the Arizona Republic.

