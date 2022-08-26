Judge dismisses Arizona election deniers’ lawsuit demanding a hand count of Nov. ballots: report

Watch the interview below:

As The Daily Mail reports, Trump was responding to President Joe Biden’s remarks one day earlier, when Fox News’ Peter Doocy shouted a question at the President after he had concluded his new conference announcing his new student loan debt forgiveness plan.



Asking if he had been informed the FBI was going to execute a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago, President Trump replied, “I didn’t have any advance notice.”

“None, zero, not one single bit,” added Biden, who as has been repeatedly reported has built a very strong wall between the Oval Office and DOJ.

“I don’t think anyone believes Joe Biden,” Lara Trump told Fox & Friends. “We know it’s a lie.”

There is nothing to indicate the President was not telling the truth.

“I don’t think anyone believes that,” Trump continued.

“And, if you do believe that, then who is in charge at the White House?” she aded, exposing her lack of knowledge that the U.S. Attorney General is expected to operate independently of the President and the White House. There are very strict rules about who in the White House can even speak with anyone at DOJ.

In July of 2021 Attorney General Merrick Garland published a 5-page memo address to all DOJ personnel strengthening that wall.

Politico at the time called it a directive “seeking to limit political influence on law enforcement matters by strictly limiting contacts between Justice Department personnel and the White House.”

“The memo follows through on campaign pledges by then-candidate Joe Biden to reestablish the department’s independence after a series of episodes where President Donald Trump publicly and privately complained about prosecutors’ decisions, urging them to lay off his friends and target his political enemies.”

To date, there is no evidence to back up Lara Trump’s claim that President Biden had any prior knowledge of the search and seizure at Mar-a-Lago.

Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, told ABC News this week, “I’ve seen no evidence that there was any political motivation” in carrying out an FBI search of former President Trump’s resort home.

Despite lack of evidence of any illegality, Trump's allies on Capitol Hill began laying the groundwork for a congressional investigation into the circumstances of the search, which they have promised to launch if they are able to gain control of one or both houses of Congress in the November elections.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on August 15th, 18 Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee wrote, "The FBI's unprecedented raid of President Trump's residence is a shocking escalation of the Biden Administration's weaponization of law-enforcement resources against its political opponents.”