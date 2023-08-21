'Wow!' Kari Lake shocks Steve Bannon by attacking McConnell's mental health ahead of Senate race

Failed Arizona candidate Kari Lake (R) on Monday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) by suggesting he had mental health problems.

While talking to podcast host Steve Bannon, Lake appeared bitter because some Republicans threw cold water on her possible bid for a Senate seat.

"And my question is, who the heck do they want?" she gasped, promising she would be "an incredible candidate."

"But my question is, who does Mitch McConnell want?" Lake said.

"He can't control you," Bannon explained.

"I don't even think he can control what comes out of his mouth anymore," Lake said, motioning to her head. "I mean, there's something going on right now with him, and I'm not sure he can even control him."

"Wow!" Bannon exclaimed. "Wow!"

"There's something medically — when you freeze up like that, and they have to, like, take your body and move it away from the podium, something's going on there," Lake replied. "And he's going to make all the decisions about who represents the people of Arizona?"

"That doesn't make sense to me, Steve," she griped.

Watch the video from Real America's Voice below or at this link.