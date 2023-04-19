'It was the Republicans': Kari Lake says her own party 'stole this election'
Gage Skidmore.

Former candidate Kari Lake blamed her own party after she lost the 2022 election for governor in Arizona.

During a speech in San Diego this week, Lake said Republicans were behind her election loss.

"Now, I have to tell you a little bit of bad news about our election," she told the crowd. "Do you know who stole the election from the people of Arizona? I wish I could stand here and say it was the Democrats."

Lake claimed that Democrats "did the usual stuff" like harvesting ballots and getting "people who were dead to vote."

But that didn't cause her election loss, she opined.

"It was the Republicans running Maricopa County who stole this election," Lake declared. "I hate to have to even say that. It hurts me to say that."

Lake also vowed to take her election loss to the Supreme Court.

"I think the Supreme Court wants an election case, and I believe our election case is the strongest in the country," the former candidate remarked. "So watch for it to continue being pushed to the Supreme Court."

Last month, the Arizona Supreme Court turned down most of Lake's election appeal, but part of the case was sent back to a lower court.

Watch the video from Rumble at this link.

