Ronna McDaniel points finger at Kari Lake for isolating 'McCain Republicans' in her failed campaign
2022 Arizona election loser Kari Lake (Photo: Etienne Laurent/Shutterstoc)

Defeated Republican Arizona gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake is still trying to overturn the results of her loss to Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, but embattled Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel thinks Lake's own mistakes are more to blame for her loss than election fraud.

Newsweek reports that McDaniel conducted an interview with Newsweek in which she criticized Republicans for attacking one another more than they attack Democrats.

As an example, she pointed to Lake's declaration that Republicans who are still supportive of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) should "get the hell out" of one of her campaign rallies.

"You had one candidate saying, 'If you're a [John] McCain voter, get the hell out of my rallies,' and then the McCain voters said, 'Yeah, I'm not going to vote for you,'" McDaniel said. "We can't do that."

McDaniel also knocked Lake for following former President Donald Trump's lead and discouraging Republicans from using mail-in voting.

"We have people in our ecosystem who are saying, 'Only vote on Election Day,'" she said. "That does not work. If [the Democrats] are banking votes for a month, we need to be banking votes for a month."

A Lake spokesperson told Newsweek that the "election is not over" when asked for requests to comment.

