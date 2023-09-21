Kari Lake to announce Senate bid despite still denying earlier loss: report

Donald Trump ally and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake will reportedly be announcing her next act as a U.S. Senate candidate, the Huffington Post reported on Wednesday.

Lake has been teasing a potential run for Senate for months, including earlier this year, when it was reported that that fellow Republicans were "paralyzed" by the very prospect. Many observers reportedly fear Lake is far too extreme to win a general election.

"The former Arizona broadcast news personality lost the state’s gubernatorial race last year to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Despite losing by more than 17,000 votes, Lake has repeatedly claimed she won the election and has led numerous legal challenges to the election’s results. Before that, she championed Trump’s baseless claims that he, too, was a victim of election fraud after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden," reported Lydia O'Connor. "Lake ― who holds hardline conservative views against abortion, LGBTQ+ protections, undocumented immigration and gun reform ― would be seeking the GOP Senate nomination against Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, another ardent Trump supporter."

Far-right businessman Blake Masters, who unsuccessfully ran for Senate in 2022, is reportedly also interested in running again.

Despite having lost her legal actions, Lake is moving forward with a new lawsuit accusing Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix and is the largest county in the state, of "engineered Election Day chaos" to defeat her, even though many of the election officials in charge of the county at the time were Republicans.

Democrats currently have as their frontrunner Congressman Ruben Gallego, who may have to face not just the GOP but, should she choose to run for re-election, independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who in many polls would be third behind the Democrats and Republicans in the race.