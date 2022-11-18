'This is illegal': Tom Petty's estate slams 'failed' Kari Lake for using stolen song in new video
Kari Lake speaking with attendees at a candidate forum hosted by the Arizona Legislative District 28 Republican Party. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Failed Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is refusing to concede her defeat at the hands of Democratic rival Katie Hobbs, and now her efforts to overturn her loss have earned her the ire of the estate of the late Tom Petty.

Lake on Thursday posted a new video that used Petty's classic track "I Won't Back Down" to signal her defiance of the voters who elected Hobbs as Arizona's next governor.

Petty's estate, however, as not happy to see this and posted a message on Twitter slamming Lake for using Petty's song without permission.

"The Tom Petty estate and our partners were shocked to find out that Tom’s song 'I Won’t Back Down' was stolen and used without permission or a license to promote Kari Lake’s failed campaign," the estate wrote. "This is illegal. We are exploring all of our legal options to stop this unauthorized use and to prohibit future misappropriations of Tom’s beloved anthem."

Even though Hobbs was declared the winner of the Arizona gubernatorial election this week, Lake has refused to accept the results and has vowed to continue fighting on.

Lake made denying the results of the 2020 presidential election a centerpiece of her gubernatorial campaign, which also earned her the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

