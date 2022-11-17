Kari Lake posts video saying she's 'still in this fight' and does not concede Arizona election

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake isn't giving any indication that she'll concede the race to her Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs anytime soon, taking to Twitter this Wednesday to share a video with Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” playing over clips of herself during her campaign.

Hobbs was declared the winner on Monday night with 50.4 percent of the vote count to Lake's 49.6 percent. Lake immediately denied her projected loss, calling the results “BS” and “botched."

On Thursday, Lake shared another video declaring that she is "still in the fight."

"For two years, I've been sounding the alarm about our broken election system here in Arizona, and this past week has confirmed everything we've been saying," Lake says in the video.

IN OTHER NEWS: Oath Keeper Jessica Watkins loses her cool in court and starts shouting about the election: report

Lake seemed to blame her loss on the fact that Hobbs, who was Arizona's secretary of state, refused to recuse herself from overseeing the state's election proceedings, saying the "fox was guarding the henhouse, and because of that, voters have been disenfranchised."

Lake, a former television news anchor who centered her campaign on Trump’s unproven claims of election fraud, went on to say there were "problems" with tabulating machines and printers at various polling locations that forced voters to wait in line for hours.

Watch video below or at this link.