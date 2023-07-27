'This guy's a nut!' Karl Rove clashes with Fox News' Bill Hemmer over RFK Jr.

Republican strategist Karl Rove clashed with Fox News' Bill Hemmer over the decision to promote the candidacy of anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

One day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis floated appointing Kennedy to run the Centers for Disease Control, Rove argued that no one should be promoting him given his wide array of fringe views.

"He's got lots of conspiracy theories," Rove said and then outlined Kennedy's false claims about the 2004 election being stolen by then-President George W. Bush and his theories about his uncle, former President John F. Kennedy, being murdered by the CIA. "I mean, this guy's a nut!"

Hemmer, however, pushed back on Rove's characterization of Kennedy.

"Despite all that, he's attracted 20 percent... in polling," Hemmer said. "So his messages on some of these issues are getting through, or at least cutting through, to some of the electorate."

"I disagree," Rove countered, and then went on to say that he was only getting backing due to President Joe Biden's low approval numbers and due to name recognition as a member of the Kennedy family.

Hammer insisted, however, that Kennedy was simply "a different kind of Democrat" and "the kind of Democrat you and I grew up with."

