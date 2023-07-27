'The train has left the station': Expert says nothing Trump's lawyers can do to 'derail' the coming indictment
Donald Trump (Photo via Shutterstiock)

According to MSNBC legal analyst Ken Dilanian, now that it appears the Department of Justice will be indicting Donald Trump for his actions tied to the Jan 6 insurrection and attempts to tamper with the election results, it is too late for the former president to make a last-minute bid to "derail" the inevitable.

Speaking with MSNBC host José Díaz-Balart, Dilanian was asked about the meeting Trump's lawyers Todd Blache and John Lauro were having with special counsel Jack Smith's office on Thursday morning and stated that, at this late date, the indictment is inevitable.

With the Washington Posts' Jackie Alemany reporting charges against the former president are "far more serious" than any he has faced before, Dilanian chimed in, "Look it would be perfectly normal for lawyers of a defendant who has been notified with a target letter and liable to be indicted to go in and argue their best case."

"As Jackie says, Trump hasn't always wanted it to be that way but this is a different set of lawyers," he continued. "But at this point, the train has left the station. I can't imagine any argument the Trump team can make that in any way going to derail the process that is going to be unfolding here, again after hundreds of witnesses including witnesses who did not tell their full story or declined to tell their full story to the Jan. 6 House committee that was investigating this matter It's pretty clear at the Justice Department that something big is in the air."
Watch below or at the link.

MSNBC 07 27 2023 11 02 54youtu.be

2020 ElectionSmartNewsJan. 6 HearingsVideo