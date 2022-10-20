Trump official Kash Patel testified before grand jury in Mar-a-Lago investigation: CNN
Trump advisor Kash Patel testified before the federal grand jury investigating the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago.

"Patel spent several hours throughout the morning of October 13 before a grand jury at the US courthouse in Washington, DC. But it’s not clear if Patel answered the grand jury’s questions or declined to respond citing his Fifth Amendment protections, which is within his rights," CNN reported, citing "sources familiar with the matter."

Prior to joining the Trump administration, Patel was a top aide to then-Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who now runs Trump's Truth Social website.

"He is one of a handful of advisers around Donald Trump after his presidency who could have legal risk related to the Mar-a-Lago situation, according to court records and the sources, though it’s unclear if he is a target of the Justice Department probe," CNN reported. "Patel served as a national security and defense official during the administration, and this summer became one of Trump’s designees to interact with the National Archives and the Justice Department as both agencies have tried to repossess classified records Trump kept from his presidency."

Patel has claimed Trump can declassify documents with a single utterance. He also claimed that Trump had declassified all the documents.

"CNN spotted Patel walking the halls of the federal courthouse mid-morning last Thursday, remaining in the grand jury area for several hours until about 1 p.m.," CNN reported. "The latest activity behind closed doors reveals how the Justice Department continues to pursue a possible indictment in the Mar-a-Lago matter. The Patel grand jury appearance, especially, is indicative of how aggressive prosecutors are being as they continue to gather information about what has happened up to this point."

