'He's lied one way or the other': CNN's Elie Honig says Kash Patel won't be the witness who brings down Trump

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig on Thursday poured cold water on the idea that Kash Patel's testimony in the Mar-a-Lago documents case would singlehandedly bring down former President Donald Trump.

During an appearance on the cable news network, Honig broke down the significance of the news that the United States Department of Justice has reportedly granted Patel limited legal immunity to secure his testimony.

"This is a fairly common move, if prosecutors believe a person's testimony is going to be valuable and they see that person as a witness," he said. "The deal with immunity as we're seeing with Kash Patel, you're going to the grand jury, you have to testify under oath. Your testimony will not be used against you and becomes all but impossible to prosecute that person unless that person lies under oath. If that person lies under oath, then they can be prosecuted for perjury."

However, Honig said that the longtime Trump aide will remain a problematic witness for the government even if he delivers testimony that implicates Trump.

"It's important to note, if people believe Kash Patel is going to be the key witness that takes down Donald Trump, I think they need to reconsider that seriously," he said. "Kash Patel is a longtime trump loyalist. He said publicly Donald Trump declassified these documents. If he goes in to the grand jury and says they weren't declassified, he'll get torn apart on cross examination because he's lied one way or the other."

Watch the video below or at this link.