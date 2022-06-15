MAGA candidate grovels before Trump and apologizes for losing to Nancy Mace

Following her defeat in the primary for South Carolina's 1st Congressional District, far-right candidate Katie Arrington gave a speech in which she apologized to former President Donald Trump for her failure to unseat GOP Rep. Nancy Mace.
"I'm sorry I couldn't give you the birthday present that I wanted to give you," Arrington said, addressing Trump directly, "but you will always be my number 45, my number 46" — an apparent sideswipe at the legitimacy of President Joe Biden.
\u201cTrump-endorsed Katie Arrington apologizes to Trump following SC GOP primary loss to Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, who criticized Trump over Jan. 6th:\n\n"I'm sorry I couldn't give you the birthday present that I wanted to give you, but you will always be my number 45, my number 46."\u201d— The Recount (@The Recount) 1655295720
Arrington previously ran for Congress in 2018, unseating incumbent Rep. Mark Sanford in the Republican Primary, but then lost to Democratic opponent Joe Cunningham later that year. Mace would go on to defeat Cunningham in the 2020 election.
After being elected, Mace aggravated Trump by criticizing his handling of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. While she was not one of the ten House Republicans who voted to impeach him for incitement, the former president held a grudge against her for her public comments, ultimately endorsing Arrington against her.
READ MORE: Seth Rich's parents break years of silence and reveal Fox News never apologized for lies about son's death
In a speech in the leadup to the election, Trump claimed that Mace "really let us down" and urged people to back "wonderful" Arrington instead.
Another South Carolina congressman in Trump's crosshairs was Rep. Tom Rice, who voted for the impeachment. He lost re-nomination to Trump-backed Russell Fry.