Trump attacks Republican Nancy Mace: 'Frankly, she is despised by almost everyone'
Office of Rep. Nancy Mace.

Former President Donald Trump attacked a fellow Republican on Saturday evening.

"Don't forget that Katie Arrington, a wonderful person, is running against the terrible Nancy Mace, who really let us down," Trump said in a message posted to his Truth Social platform.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) is backing Mace.

"Nancy fights Republicans all the time and is not at all nice about it. Frankly, she is despised by almost everyone, an who needs that in Congress, or in the Republican Party," Trump said.

"Katie Arrington's policies are perfect, she's a hard worker, and she loves the Great State of South Carolina, where she has the tremendous backing of almost all who know her — especially when she is compared to Nancy Mace!" Trump claimed.

The GOP primary is Tuesday.

"Those in Trump’s orbit concede it’s likely Haley will end up with the win, with public polling showing Mace ahead," Politico reported on Thursday.

