Fact-checker busts right-wing conspiracy theory about Katie Hobbs

On Friday, FactCheck.org eviscerated a new election conspiracy theory making the rounds on social media — this time involving Katie Hobbs, the Arizona Secretary of State and Democratic candidate for governor.

"As ballot counting continued after Election Day, an image posted to Instagram by multiple users falsely claimed to show Hobbs in the voting tabulation room, which would be illegal," reported Komal Patel. "According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, political party representatives are allowed to observe the election process at voting locations and counting sites in Arizona. The Arizona Secretary of State’s website explains that observers cannot interfere with the procedures or staff. And candidates appearing on the ballot — such as Hobbs — cannot serve as observers."

“LOOK WHO WAS INSIDE THE BALLOT ROOMS. KATIE HOBBS. Timed Stamped too,” said one post spreading the viral image.

There was just one problem, FactCheck noted: the woman in the photograph was not Katie Hobbs, but just a legal poll watcher. "In Arizona, the public can view live video feeds showing the ballot-counting process across the state. The room in the photo seems to match the tabulation room shown in a live feed from Maricopa County. The image, however, does not show Hobbs, but rather an official observer, according to a tweet on Nov. 10 from Maricopa County’s Twitter account."

“Not every woman with glasses is Katie Hobbs," said the tweet. "We can confirm this was a party Observer. Please refrain from making assumptions about workers who happen to wear glasses."

Hobbs currently has a razor-thin lead over her challenger, Trump-endorsed former local news anchor and election conspiracy theorist Kari Lake, although hundreds of thousands of ballots remain to be counted, both in massive swingy Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, and the decisively blue Pima County, which includes Tucson.