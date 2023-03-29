Katie Hobbs faces pressure to fire press secretary for incendiary post after Covenant school shooting

Conservatives and liberals alike are calling on Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs to fire her press secretary after she posted an image suggesting trans people should arm themselves just hours after the deadly school shooting at a Nashville Christian school.

Josselyn Berry posted an image of a woman with a gun in each hand with the caption, “Us when we see transphobes." As multiple news outlets have reported, the Covenant school shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, allegedly identified as a transgender man. Hale was formerly a student at the school and speculation has swirled about a motive. Three children, all 9-years-old, and three adults were killed in the attack.

Berry was replying to a tweet that read, “Not sure these transphobic-from-the-left posers know who they’re messing with.” The tweets in question have since been deleted and Berry has set her account to private.

After the tweet went up, people called on Berry to resign.

"This, from AZ Gov @katiehobbs' spokesperson Josselyn Berry hours after the Nashville school shooting, is abhorrent and indefensible," former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann tweeted. "And to go 36 hours without comment? Barring the most improbable of explanations, she must apologize - and resign."



"When things like this are coming from people who work in government, you better be concerned. It isn't just some employee either. The mask is off, it's not only Jane Fonda wanting anyone on the right to be murdered," wrote another Twitter user.

In another post, AZ Central newsroom manager Kimberly Torres accused Berry of invoking "gun violence."

Daniel Scarpinato, a former chief of staff and spokesman for former Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, told AZ Central that Berry's tweet was tone deaf and "below the dignity of the office of the governor."

"I don't think anyone, no matter your political leanings, would look at that tweet — any sane, professional person would look at that tweet and say, 'This is how I want one of the top advisers to the governor of my state to conduct themselves,'" Scarpinato said.

As 12 News points out, Berry is a former spokeswoman for the Arizona Democratic Party and the State Senate's Democratic caucus who joined the Hobbs administration after the November election.