Watch: Katie Porter breaks out her whiteboard to explain the destructive impact of the GOP's anti-abortion agenda
Katie Porter/Office of Rep. Katie Porter.

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California drew upon her experience as an educator to explain the Turnaway Study during a House hearing on Wednesday.

While quarantining after a coronavirus diagnosis, Porter called into the House Oversight Committee hearing to explain the Turnaway Study, a "prospective longitudinal study examining the effects of unwanted pregnancy on women’s lives." The study was conducted by the "Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health" (ANSIRRH) project at the University of California, San Francisco.

"The major aim of the study is to describe the mental health, physical health, and socioeconomic consequences of receiving an abortion compared to carrying an unwanted pregnancy to term. The main finding of The Turnaway Study is that receiving an abortion does not harm the health and wellbeing of women, but in fact, being denied an abortion results in worse financial, health and family outcomes," ANSIRRH reported.

Porter said, "Women denied abortion are 4x more likely to live in poverty. They're more likely to be in poor health, more likely to be unemployed, and more likely to have bad credit."

"With my whiteboard, I showed how government-mandated pregnancies can damage Americans' futures," Porter said.

